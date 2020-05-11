|
Mary Geneviève Kahrs
Greer - Mary Geneviève Kahrs, age 93, of Greer, SC, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, in Greenville, SC.
Graveside services will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, NC at 11: 00 AM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Mary was born in Hendersonville, NC to the late Phillip and Nora Thibodeau on June 28, 1926. She married James N. Kahrs on May 6, 1944. She worked as a Teller for Greer State Bank. She was an active member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Taylors, SC.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, James N. Kahrs; Brother, Charles Phillip Thibodeau; Sisters: Nora Jeanette Thibodeau and Margaret Evangeline Allison.
Mary is survived by son, Gregory Kahrs and Wife Deborah; four Grandchildren and seven Great grandchildren; nephews: Charles David Jackson and Wife Sarah, James Evans Thibodeau and Wife Sarah.
Special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Senior Care in Greer, SC and Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from May 11 to May 12, 2020