Mary Grace Waller McCarter
Mary Grace Waller McCarter

Orangeburg - Mary Grace Waller McCarter, 81, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away July 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 East Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, SC, with the Reverend Ryan Tucker officiating. A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, July 22, at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Orangeburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Capital Campaign, 1240 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to a charity of one's choice. Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
