Mary J. Cudd
Greenville - Mary Ella Jackson Cudd, 101, widow of Conway Lamar Cudd, passed away April 5, 2020.
A native of Greer, daughter of the late William and Azzie Raines Jackson, she was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are two daughters, Rhonda Kaye Anderson (James Ford) of Greer and Sherry Cudd Bryan of Simpsonville; a son, Dale Conway Cudd of Greenville; five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Cudd was predeceased by two daughters, Holly Cudd Kvist and Paige Cudd Clawson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Greenville (Area 4), 4806 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lake Emory Post Acute Care for their kindness and compassionate care.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020