Greenville - Mary H. James, age 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Travelers Rest, SC, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Mary was born in Pembroke, GA, to Walter & Nettie Hutchinson. She graduated valedictorian of Bryan County HS in 1954, then continued her education at Georgia Baptist School of Nursing in Atlanta, GA. In 1958 she married Dr. Johnny J. Jones, Jr., a dentist from Columbus, GA, and settled in Macon, GA, where Johnny established a dental practice. Between 1961 and 1966, they had 3 children. In the mid-70s, Mary and Johnny were accepted as medical missionaries with Baptist Mid-Missions, and the family moved to Lausanne, Switzerland where they studied French for a year before moving to Koumra, Chad, Africa. In the 1980s, Mary assisted Johnny in establishing a dental practice in Warner Robins, GA. After Johnny's death in 1992, she moved to the Atlanta, GA area; and in 1996, married Robert James from Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania. They settled in Snellville, GA, for 18 years and were active members at Berean Baptist Church in Lilburn. The last few years of her life were spent in Travelers Rest, SC. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Simpsonville. She loved to cook and excelled at hospitality. She was esteemed by many to be the epitome of a faithful, godly woman. In her last days, she was lovingly cared for by her spouse of 23 years and family.
She is survived by her husband Robert James; her children, Kristi Wetzel (John), Cindy Wescott (Jim), and Michael Jones (Paula); her sister, Betty Lindsey; 9 grandchildren, 3 of whom are married; and 1 great grandson.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 at Mackey Funerals at 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. A funeral service will be held in the chapel, at the same location, on Sunday, November 3 at 2:30 PM. The graveside service will be on Monday, November 4 at 1 PM at Magnolia Park Cemetery, 205 S Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins, GA. Memorials may be made to the Missions Fund at Calvary Baptist Church at 3810 Grandview Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019