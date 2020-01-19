|
Mary Jean Darlington
Simpsonville - Mary Jean "Jean" Darlington, 90, widow of George E. Darlington, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 18, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1929, the daughter of the late Luther V. and Eva Kelley Barnes, in Coffee Springs, Alabama.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Luther V. Barnes II and George Rogers Barnes, and a beloved daughter, Jill Darlington Dooley.
She was also the mother of Jacqueline Eaves (Roger) and the grandmother of Kevin Eaves (Allison), Shannon Brooks (Aaron), Heather McNeely (Brent), Erin Dooley Reaper (Sonny), and Matthew Dooley (Crystal). She leaves ten great-grandchildren: Brendan (Jasmine), Colin, Dillon, and Camryn McNeely; Emma Kate and Ellerie Brooks; Savannah, Hudson, Trinity, and Hayden Reaper; and Liam Dooley.
She loved people, and her greatest desire was to see them come to Christ. As a pre-school teacher at Inter-City Baptist Church in Allen Park, Michigan and as the director of the Bible Center Church Day Care in Charleston, West Va., she was greatly used by the Lord to influence the lives of many children and parents. Until a week before her death, she was receptionist and salon manager at Hairbenders in Greenville, SC. where she was a mentor and encourager to all.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the chapel of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Burial will be private in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Bob Jones University for student aid.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020