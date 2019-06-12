|
|
Mary June Embler Smith, 90, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown-Greenville, SC. Born June 6, 1929, in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late George Stanley Embler, Sr. and Ellis Cloree Ridgeway Embler and was reared in the home of her aunt and uncle, B. I. and Clara Galloway. She was the wife of 63 years to the late Fulwood Asbury "Smitty" Smith, Sr.
Mrs. Smith was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and a former member of Park Hills Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, Church Clerk, and very involved in church activities. She was a graduate of Winthrop College and went on to do her graduate studies at the University of South Carolina-Spartanburg.
Surviving are her children, Ann T. Smith Moore (Hugh), Marcus Lynn Smith (Loraine), all of Greenville, SC, and Fulwood A. Smith, Jr. (Jo Ann) of Matthews, NC; grandsons, David Asbury Moore of San Francisco, CA, Zachary Tyler Smith and Mason Ridgeway Smith, both of Greenville, SC; sister, Francis Michael of Charleston, SC; and her special and loving caregiver, Ashley Miller. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Gene Embler, J. D. Embler, and George Stanley Embler, Jr.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Morningside Baptist Church. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at
www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in The Greenville News on June 12, 2019