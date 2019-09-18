|
|
Mary Kapetanakos White
Greenville - Mary Kapetanakos White age 88, passed away on September 7th, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Abbeville, South Carolina on September 2nd, 1931 and moved to Vero Beach, Florida in 1962 where she resided until the hurricanes of 2004. She then moved to Greenville, South Carolina where she resided until her death. She was married to the late Dr. William R. White for 49 years. She was a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy and a member of the Rho Chi Honorary Society. She served her community for many years as a board member of The Sunshine Physical Therapy Clinic in Vero Beach, which named her Good Samaritan of the year in 2005. Surviving her are her 2 daughters Dr. Virginia White of Greenville, South Carolina and Kris Michele White of Saint Augustine, Florida, brothers Chris Kapetanakos of Greenville, SC and Charles Kapetanakos of Atlanta, Georgia, nephews James, Peter and Charles Kapetanakos and niece Lucy Kapetanakos. Mary is a member of the cremation society. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Sunshine Physical Therapy Clinic, 170 17th Avenue Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 18, 2019