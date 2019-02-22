Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Happy Trails Cowboy Church
Visitation
Following Services
Happy Trails Cowboy Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Katherine Liske Kay


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Katherine Liske Kay Obituary
Mary Katherine Liske Kay

Anderson - Mary Katherine Liske Kay, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born August 19, 1943 in Detroit, MI, to the late Joseph and Mary Prescott Liske. She was a self-employed beautician and a member of Happy Trails Cowboy Church in Pelzer, SC.

She is survived by her husband, Aubrey W. Kay; sons, Noel Kay (Dana) and Brian Kay (Julie); brothers, Joe and Jerry Liske; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Happy Trails Cowboy Church with the Rev. Jim Dawson and Rev. Scott Lawson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Happy Trails Cowboy Church, 9530 Augusta Road, Pelzer, SC 29669 or a church of your choice.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now