Mary Katherine Liske Kay
Anderson - Mary Katherine Liske Kay, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born August 19, 1943 in Detroit, MI, to the late Joseph and Mary Prescott Liske. She was a self-employed beautician and a member of Happy Trails Cowboy Church in Pelzer, SC.
She is survived by her husband, Aubrey W. Kay; sons, Noel Kay (Dana) and Brian Kay (Julie); brothers, Joe and Jerry Liske; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Happy Trails Cowboy Church with the Rev. Jim Dawson and Rev. Scott Lawson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Happy Trails Cowboy Church, 9530 Augusta Road, Pelzer, SC 29669 or a church of your choice.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 22, 2019