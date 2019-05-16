Mary King Thurston



Greenville - Mary King Thurston, 84, of Greenville, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, May 13, 2019.



She was born in Greenville to the late Horace Greeley King and Bessie Campbell King. She was a loving wife and mother who served as a prayer counselor for Channel 16 Christian Broadcasting for over 20 years.



Surviving are her three children, Frances (Robert) Morris, Jane Thurston and Mike Thurston; 9 grandchildren, Shannon, Tammy, Shonna, Amanda, Sherree, Jennie, Kayla, Michael and B.J.; 12 great grandchildren, a sister and two brothers.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Thurston; a son, Jimmy Thurston and three brothers.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



