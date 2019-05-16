Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Thurston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary King Thurston


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary King Thurston Obituary
Mary King Thurston

Greenville - Mary King Thurston, 84, of Greenville, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, May 13, 2019.

She was born in Greenville to the late Horace Greeley King and Bessie Campbell King. She was a loving wife and mother who served as a prayer counselor for Channel 16 Christian Broadcasting for over 20 years.

Surviving are her three children, Frances (Robert) Morris, Jane Thurston and Mike Thurston; 9 grandchildren, Shannon, Tammy, Shonna, Amanda, Sherree, Jennie, Kayla, Michael and B.J.; 12 great grandchildren, a sister and two brothers.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Thurston; a son, Jimmy Thurston and three brothers.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now