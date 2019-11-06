Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Mary Laura Jackson Obituary
Greenville - Mary Laura Jackson, 105, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Born in Red Springs, NC she was a daughter of the late William James and Mamie Kelly Ritter.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years Edward David Jackson; daughters, Carol Ann Horne and Linda Simpson; brothers, Bill, Allan, John, Jimmy and Kelly Ritter; sister, Kitty Prosser.

Mary was a Registered Nurse on Long Island, NY where she met her future husband. She also worked for the Presbyterian Home in Charlotte, NC. They were one of the original families to move to White Oak Estates in Spartanburg, SC in 1987. She ran bingo for years and was happiest playing bridge with her friends. Mary was active her entire life in her church including Saint Paul Presbyterian and Third Presbyterian in Charlotte, First Presbyterian and Covenant in Spartanburg. Most important to Mary besides her Savior was her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Kathy Jackson Brown and her husband Harvey of Georgetown, SC; grandsons, Ken Allison (Karen) of Overland, KS; Robbie Allison (Wanda) of Greenville, SC, Jeff Allison (Lisa) of Seneca, SC, Michael Allison (Cynthia) of Greenville, SC, Josh Maxwell (Amy) of Wilmington, NC. and Jake Maxwell (Danielle) of Gastonia, NC; 11 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:30pm at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 880 W.O. Ezell Blvd., Spartanburg, SC 29301 or Brookdale Hospice, 25 Woods Lake Rd., suite 405, Greenville, SC 29607.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr., online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
