Mary Lois Hanvey
Greenville - Mary Lois Hanvey, 88, beloved wife of David Landrum Hanvey, Jr., died Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Born in Wallhalla, SC, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Lillian McAlister Chapman.
In addition to her husband of 69 years, she is survived by daughter, Susan Meyer (Jeff); five sons, David Hanvey, Mike Hanvey, Mark Hanvey (Ronda), Patrick Hanvey, and Steve Hanvey; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and sister, Dot Lother.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by daughter, Janice Kajs; two grandsons and a great grandson.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown with a visitation following until 6:30 P.M.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 3 P.M. at M.J."Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Dr, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020