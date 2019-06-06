|
|
Mary Lou Barbare Bowers
Greenville - Mary Lou Barbare Bowers, 92, widow of Herbert Bowers, of Taylors, went to be with our Lord on June 4, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late James Bunyon and Geneva Hart Barbare of Taylors.
Mary Lou was a charter member of Lee Road Baptist Church and retired from J.P. Stevens.
She is survived by nieces, Mary Bowers Peters and her husband Tony of Greenville, Shannon Barbare Baughan of Colorado; nephews, Dex Bowers and his wife Corky of Atlanta, Kevin Barbare of Massachusetts, Mikel Barbare of Florida; and cousin, Margie Hightower of Greenville.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Barbare and a niece, Autumn Barbare Lancaster Hagan.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Bill Hightower and Rev. Jason Kittrell. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family wishes to recognize Interim Hospice for compassionate care and dedicated support during Mary Lou's final journey. The family would also like to thank Arcenia Utsey, a caregiver and new friend, for the time she spent in the home to assist with care.
Memorials may be made to Lee Road Baptist Church, 1503 E. Lee Road, Taylors, SC 29687 or Miracle Hill Ministries, 490 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29602.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 6, 2019