Mary Lou Ferguson
Greenville - Mary Lou Ferguson, 74, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020, surrounded by her children. Born in Menominee, MI in 1946 to Joseph & Lucille Jones, she was the oldest of 3 children and deeply committed to her Catholic faith throughout her life. She spent her early years in Marinette, WI, where she walked to school in knee-deep snow uphill both ways. She later moved to South Carolina with her family and spent her remaining years as a Lancome make-up artist at various department stores in Anderson & Greenville. Her infectious laugh and booming personality were always on display for her customers as well as her family & friends. She raised 3 children whom she proudly saw graduate from college, and was a surrogate mom to many of her children's friends. She was a fixture at local ballparks for both her children and grandchildren's many games. Predeceased by her parents and best friend Pam Blackburn, she leaves behind her daughter Shayna (Rebeca) Ferguson, and sons Scott (Jamise) Ferguson, and Jason (Mary) Ferguson. Most treasured in her life were her grandchildren Jay, Ella, Abby, Joseph, and Netta Ferguson. She is also survived by her brothers Jack and Bobby Jones, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Pendleton Manor and Interim Hospice for all of their hard work in caring for her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or the Alzheimer's Association
in her name. Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be no visitation, but the rosary will be read at 11:30AM with the funeral mass at noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church in downtown Greenville on December 9th, 2020.