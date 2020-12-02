1/1
Mary Lou Ferguson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Ferguson

Greenville - Mary Lou Ferguson, 74, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020, surrounded by her children. Born in Menominee, MI in 1946 to Joseph & Lucille Jones, she was the oldest of 3 children and deeply committed to her Catholic faith throughout her life. She spent her early years in Marinette, WI, where she walked to school in knee-deep snow uphill both ways. She later moved to South Carolina with her family and spent her remaining years as a Lancome make-up artist at various department stores in Anderson & Greenville. Her infectious laugh and booming personality were always on display for her customers as well as her family & friends. She raised 3 children whom she proudly saw graduate from college, and was a surrogate mom to many of her children's friends. She was a fixture at local ballparks for both her children and grandchildren's many games. Predeceased by her parents and best friend Pam Blackburn, she leaves behind her daughter Shayna (Rebeca) Ferguson, and sons Scott (Jamise) Ferguson, and Jason (Mary) Ferguson. Most treasured in her life were her grandchildren Jay, Ella, Abby, Joseph, and Netta Ferguson. She is also survived by her brothers Jack and Bobby Jones, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Pendleton Manor and Interim Hospice for all of their hard work in caring for her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Alzheimer's Association in her name. Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be no visitation, but the rosary will be read at 11:30AM with the funeral mass at noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church in downtown Greenville on December 9th, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved