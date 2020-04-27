|
|
Mary Lou Patrick
Simpsonville - Mary Lou Patrick, 86, wife of the late Billy Patrick, Sr., died Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Earnest and Josie Fletcher
Mrs. Patrick was member of Glendale Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Billy Patrick, Jr.and wife, Asonja, Susan Pennington and husband, Randy, Norma Leigh Finnie and husband, Mike, and Jimmy Patrick and wife, Debbie; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the Corona Virus situation, a private graveside service will be held for her family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Youth Ministry at Glendale Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020