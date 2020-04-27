Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Patrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Patrick Obituary
Mary Lou Patrick

Simpsonville - Mary Lou Patrick, 86, wife of the late Billy Patrick, Sr., died Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Earnest and Josie Fletcher

Mrs. Patrick was member of Glendale Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Billy Patrick, Jr.and wife, Asonja, Susan Pennington and husband, Randy, Norma Leigh Finnie and husband, Mike, and Jimmy Patrick and wife, Debbie; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to the Corona Virus situation, a private graveside service will be held for her family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Youth Ministry at Glendale Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now