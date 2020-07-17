Mary Lou Perry
Taylors - Mary Lou Perry, 89, of Taylors, SC and the wife for 66 years of William E. (Bill) Perry went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Mary Lou was born February 15, 1931 in Harrisonburg, VA to Homer and Blanche Long.
Mary Lou was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church of Taylors, SC where she worked in The Nursery for 25 years. Mary Lou was also a Health Room Volunteer at Brook Glenn Elementary School in Taylors, SC for 5 years and she delivered Meals on Wheels for over 10 years.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, William E. (Bill) Perry; daughter Tina Ferguson; and son Randy Perry.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by son Bobby Perry; father Homer Long and mother Blanche Long.
Mary Lou also leaves 6 grandchildren to cherish her memory.
A graveside service for Mary Lou will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday July 22, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29609.
Contributions in Mary Lou's memory may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 400 Pelham Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29615, www.hospicecare.net
