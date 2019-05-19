Services
Mary Lou Roensch

Simpsonville - Mary Louise Roensch, 78, wife of Thomas Roensch, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Born in Manitowoc, WI, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Greenwood Fischer.

Mrs. Roensch was a retired Librarian and a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, and baking.

In addition to her husband of 53 years, she is survived by two sons, Bruce Roensch (Kimberlyanne), and Christopher Roensch (Amanda); and one brother, Raymond Fisher.

A visitation will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 19, 2019
