Mary Lou Tate Hannon Obituary
Mary Lou Tate Hannon

Greer - Mary Lou Tate Hannon, 89, widow of Roy Earl Hannon, passed away May 20, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Miles S. and Elsie Ross Tate, she was a retired employee of the City of North Augusta City Hall and a member of Double Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Jan Pittman (Michael) of Fountain Inn, Becky Brown (Barry) of Travelers Rest and Kathy Hannon of Saluda, NC; one son-in-law, Ron Nelson of Travelers Rest; one sister, Nancy McMillan Smith (Allen) of Taylors; eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She was also predeceased by one daughter, Sharon Nelson and one grandchild, Tammy McCormick.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Tim Pigg and Rev. Keith Hannon. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park, Simpsonville, SC.

Great-grandsons will serve as active pallbearers.

Honorary escort will be the great-granddaughters.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home of the daughter, Becky Brown.

Memorials may be made to Double Springs Baptist Church, 3800 Locust Hill Road, Taylors, SC 29687.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 22, 2019
