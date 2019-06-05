Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:15 PM - 1:15 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Resources
Greenville - Mary Lou Williams, 90, widow of Thomas Watson Williams, Jr., of Greenville, died Monday, June 3, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Floyd E. and Helen Ruth Hunnicutt Williams.

Mary attended Poe Mill United Methodist Church and was a member of Paris View Baptist Church. She was a Candy Striper at Greenville Hospital for many years.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Wilson; two sons, Charles F. Williams (Judy) and Richard Lee Williams (Bebe); three grandchildren, Beth Shockley, Charles F. Williams, and Misty J. Miller; seven great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Rev. James Thomas Williams.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd E. Williams, Jr.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 12:15 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Springwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Rd., Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 5, 2019
