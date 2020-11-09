Mary Louise Durham
Nashville, TN - Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Meixner Durham, 93, died November 4, 2020, in Nashville, TN.
Mrs. Durham was born March 17, 1927, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the daughter of the late John Edward Meixner and the late Madge Clovis Meixner. She attended Abilene Christian College, where she majored in music, and was a gifted flautist. She married her beloved husband the late Kenneth R. Durham, on December 20, 1946; they were married 53 years.
Mrs. Durham was a devoted member of the Churches of Christ, actively serving several congregations alongside her husband who was a church elder many years. She was a lifelong Bible school teacher, and authored dozens of articles in Christian publications. She worked as the office manager of D&B Glass, Inc., a family-owned business in Greenville, SC.
She is survived by her sons Ken Durham, Jr. and his wife, Nancy Magnusson Durham, of Nashville, TN; Alan Durham and his wife, Kelli Durham, of Houston, TX; and son-in-law, Tedd Kidd, of Nashville, TN.
She was proud grandmother of Jennifer Durham-Fowler and her husband, Jeb Fowler, of Sherborn, MA; Gabriel Durham of Los Angeles, CA; Christopher Durham and his wife, Courtney, of Kingwood, TX; and Jonathan Durham and his wife, Carly, of Richmond,TX. She has eight great-grandchildren: Olin and Winslow Fowler; Abigail, Jackson and Penelope Durham; and Carter, Niyah and Audie Durham.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Janet Durham Kidd and her brother, Clovis Meixner.
The deepest appreciation and gratitude is extended to the staff at the Blakeford Woodcrest Nursing Facility for their loving care.
A family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC, 29615. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. COVID-19 safety protocol will be observed.
Condolences can be made to the Durham family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com
.