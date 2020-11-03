Mary Louise Neal Davenport
Greenville - Mary Louise Neal Davenport, 65, wife of Furman Davenport, of Greenville, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, after a good fight against an illness of over 12 years.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Ruthel and Edna Hammonds Neal.
Mrs. Davenport had a fun spirit and was a prankster. She enjoyed spending time in the mountains, especially camping in Cherokee. She enjoyed doing crafts, and she spent 20 years working for Greenville County Schools. She was a 15-year member of Agnew Road Church of God; she grew up in and was saved at Park Place Church of God. Her grandchildren brought her the most joy in her life.
In addition to her loving husband of 44 years, she is survived by two sons, Furman Davenport (Brandy) of Greenville, and Jason Davenport (Elizabeth) of Greenville; six grandchildren, Madison, Peyton, Jake, Adaleigh, Conner and Hudson; one brother, Robert Neal (Starr); numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, William Neal.
Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay respects on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Due to the pandemic, guest attending the service are kindly asked to observe social distancing and wear a face covering or mask. A private burial will be held in M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
