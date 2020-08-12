Mary Louise Winkle



Greenville - Mary Louise Winkle died peacefully in her sleep on August 11, 2020. Born on March 11, 1927, she was predeceased by her husband, M.M. Winkle. She is survived by her son, Michael Winkle; her daughter, Marion Stengl (Louis); 3 grandchildren, Rick Stengl (Lisa), David Stengl (Jennifer), and Susan Shelley (Brian); and 5 great grandchildren, (Will, Caroline, Claire, Wells, and Hunter). The family would like to thank Heartland West and Heartland Hospice for loving and taking such good care of Louise during her stay.









