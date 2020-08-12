1/
Mary Louise Winkle
Greenville - Mary Louise Winkle died peacefully in her sleep on August 11, 2020. Born on March 11, 1927, she was predeceased by her husband, M.M. Winkle. She is survived by her son, Michael Winkle; her daughter, Marion Stengl (Louis); 3 grandchildren, Rick Stengl (Lisa), David Stengl (Jennifer), and Susan Shelley (Brian); and 5 great grandchildren, (Will, Caroline, Claire, Wells, and Hunter). The family would like to thank Heartland West and Heartland Hospice for loving and taking such good care of Louise during her stay.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
