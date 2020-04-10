|
Mary Lula Pratt Kirkland
Greenville - Mrs. Mary Lula Pratt Kirkland of 901 Jacobs Road Greenville, SC passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the blessed age of 93.
Born in Newberry, SC on September 3, 1926, she was the only daughter of the late Fred and Bernice Pratt. After being educated in Newberry's public-school system, Mrs. Kirkland matriculated to South Carolina State College where she received her Bachelor of Science de-gree in Home Economics. Shortly thereafter, in 1955, she earned her Master of Arts degree in Education from New York University. Upon graduating from NYU, Mrs. Kirkland held teaching positions in Alabama, Maryland, and South Carolina.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Kirkland was involved in various religious, cultural, civic, educa-tional, and social activities which brought her immense pleasure and ful?llment. Among those organizations that she gave her time, devotion, and expertise were: the American Red Cross, the Greenville , the Board of Directors for the Free Medical Clinic, the , the Palmetto Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Auxiliary, United Way of Greenville, the Sirrine Scholarship Committee, Sunbelt Human Advancement Resources, Inc. (SHARE), the Urban League of the Upstate, Phillis Wheatley Association, and Greenville Fami-lies in Action 'Just Say No' walk. Mrs. Kirkland received numerous awards and recognition for her many hours of volunteer work, including a special citation from the American Red Cross.
Mrs. Kirkland was a life member of the NAACP, the National Council of Negro Women, and a Diamond Soror of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was also a member of The Links, Inc. and The Girl Friends, Inc.
Fifty-four years ago, Mary Lou Kirkland joined Spring?eld Baptist Church as a faithful member, and served on the Builders Club, the Missionary Circle #10, and an assistant in the library organization. She is remembered as a warm and genuine person with a charming de-meanor.
Mary Lou Kirkland was married to Dr. Levi S. Kirkland, Sr. for 65 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Levi S. Kirkland, Jr. MD and his wife Roselyn Lampkins, MD of Ballwin, MO and daughter, Gail A. Kirkland-Briscoe, DDS and her husband Charles A. Briscoe, Jr. of Bowie, MD. Mrs. Kirkland is also survived by ?ve grandchildren—Alana, Levi III, Alicia, Cole, and Charles III. She was preceded in death by her four brothers—Fred Jr., Silas, Gonsalvo Catobus (GC), and Harry. A host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends will cele-brate her exemplary life.
Funeral services will be private at this time due to the ongoing pandemic; however, a true celebration of her life will be forthcoming.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020