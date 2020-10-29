1/1
Mary Lynn McGuire Jolly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lynn McGuire Jolly

- - Mary Lynn McGuire Jolly, 65, wife of Michael "Mike" Jolly for 41 years, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Mary Lynn was born in Reidsville, NC to the late Samuel Ray McGuire and Rachel Olivia Lilley McGuire. Mrs. Jolly received her Bachelor's degree in psychology from Clemson and was an Alpha Delta Pi. She worked for the Greenville Hospital System for more than 28 years as a social worker and was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church.

She enjoyed reading, and going to the beach. When she could travel, her favorite place was the Opryland Hotel. She was a true Southern belle, she shared loving advise, and had a bible verse for every life lesson. Her greatest love was her family and being "Mama J" to her grandbabies.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Samuel "Sam" Jolly; a daughter, Sarah Beth Livingston with husband Curtis; two sisters, Elizabeth McGuire and Susan McGuire Bautista and husband Jay; four grandchildren, Lillian Grace Jolly, Emma Kathrine Jolly, Noah Michael Jolly and Bryson Lee Livingston; a niece, Olivia Hall and husband Drew, and her children, Ephraim, Margaret, and Providence Hall.

The family will receive friends 2-3pm Sunday at Reedy Fork Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 3pm Sunday at Reedy Fork Baptist Church, burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road Seneca, S.C. 29672




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fletcher Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved