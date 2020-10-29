Mary Lynn McGuire Jolly



- - Mary Lynn McGuire Jolly, 65, wife of Michael "Mike" Jolly for 41 years, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26th, 2020.



Mary Lynn was born in Reidsville, NC to the late Samuel Ray McGuire and Rachel Olivia Lilley McGuire. Mrs. Jolly received her Bachelor's degree in psychology from Clemson and was an Alpha Delta Pi. She worked for the Greenville Hospital System for more than 28 years as a social worker and was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church.



She enjoyed reading, and going to the beach. When she could travel, her favorite place was the Opryland Hotel. She was a true Southern belle, she shared loving advise, and had a bible verse for every life lesson. Her greatest love was her family and being "Mama J" to her grandbabies.



Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Samuel "Sam" Jolly; a daughter, Sarah Beth Livingston with husband Curtis; two sisters, Elizabeth McGuire and Susan McGuire Bautista and husband Jay; four grandchildren, Lillian Grace Jolly, Emma Kathrine Jolly, Noah Michael Jolly and Bryson Lee Livingston; a niece, Olivia Hall and husband Drew, and her children, Ephraim, Margaret, and Providence Hall.



The family will receive friends 2-3pm Sunday at Reedy Fork Baptist Church.



Funeral services will be held 3pm Sunday at Reedy Fork Baptist Church, burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road Seneca, S.C. 29672









