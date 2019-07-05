|
Mary Massengale
Greenville - Mrs. Mary Kathon Loftis Massengale,78, passed away June 30, 2019. Mary was born in Greenville, SC July 15, 1940 and was the only child of the late Ralph and Sarah Loftis.
Mary was raised on Underwood Avenue in the city of Greenville. She graduated from Greenville High in 1958 and went on to graduate from Furman University with a Sociology degree.
Mary worked at The Greenville News after college and met her future husband, Edwin Jerry Massengale, while they were both employed there. She later worked as a social worker inspecting foster homes until she gave birth to her only son Edwin R. Massengale (Eddie). She became a homemaker until her son was a teenager and went back to work for Family Court until retirement.
Mary loved her Lord Jesus Christ and Northside United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Massengale. She is survived by her son Eddie Massengale of Greenville, SC.
A service in celebration of Mary's life will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Northside United Methodist Church, 435 Summit Dr, Greenville, SC 29609.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Ministries, 606 Pendleton Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.
Published in The Greenville News from July 5 to July 6, 2019