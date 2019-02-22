Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Rabun Creek Baptist Church
17045 SC-101
Gray Court, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Matilda "Tillie" Howard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Matilda "Tillie" Howard Obituary
Mary Matilda "Tillie" Howard

Gray Court - Mary Matilda "Tillie" Howard, 66, of 39 Kennedy Rd, died February 16 in Portsmouth, VA.

Born in Greenville to Sybil Howard, she was adopted by the late John Ernest and Dessie Seigler of West Pelzer.

She is survived by daughter, Angelia Beaman Wood of Gray Court; son, Freddy Center of Clinton; Dawn Prince of Pensacola, FL; brother, John Ernest Seigler, Jr., of Honea Path; and brother, Sammy Seigler, of Beaufort; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be led by Pastor Payne at 2:30 pm on Sunday, February 24th, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church,17045 SC-101 in Gray Court followed by Celebration of her life reception.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.