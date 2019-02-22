|
|
Mary Matilda "Tillie" Howard
Gray Court - Mary Matilda "Tillie" Howard, 66, of 39 Kennedy Rd, died February 16 in Portsmouth, VA.
Born in Greenville to Sybil Howard, she was adopted by the late John Ernest and Dessie Seigler of West Pelzer.
She is survived by daughter, Angelia Beaman Wood of Gray Court; son, Freddy Center of Clinton; Dawn Prince of Pensacola, FL; brother, John Ernest Seigler, Jr., of Honea Path; and brother, Sammy Seigler, of Beaufort; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be led by Pastor Payne at 2:30 pm on Sunday, February 24th, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church,17045 SC-101 in Gray Court followed by Celebration of her life reception.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 22, 2019