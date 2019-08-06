|
|
Mary (Merry) Nell Robinson
Greenville - February 15, 1947 - August 02, 2019
Mary (Merry) Nell Robinson 72, of 203 Pleasant Ridge Avenue died Friday, August 2, 2019 at her Residence.
Born in Greenville, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Haskell Ware and Eloise Goode. She was a retired Librarian.
She is survived by her daughter, Sonja Johnson-(Sebastian) McDavid of Fountain Inn, South Carolina; One son Floyd H .Johnson of Greenville, South Carolina; one brother, Dr. Clarence Dollison of Columbia, South Carolina; four sisters, Robbie George of Newark, New Jersey; Evangelist Juanita (LC) Richey, of Greenville, South Carolina; Vickie Marie (Gregory) Hall of Columbus Georgia and Kay Francis Brazil of Baltimore, Maryland. Three grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Beasley Funeral Home in Greenville, South Carolina.
Reverend Charvis K. Gray will be Officiating.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 6, 2019