Mary Owens Stoddard



Fountain Inn - Mary Elizabeth Owens Stoddard, 75, wife of Crayton Glen Stoddard for 56 years, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020.



Mrs. Stoddard was born in Greer to the late George Edgar Owens and Myra Rachel Ross Dill Owens. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she served in the nursery for more than 25 years. She enjoyed cross-stitching, gardening, canning, (allegedly) cheating at playing cards, gospel music, and reading. Mary worked for many years at Her Majesty before opening a Home Daycare mid 80's. Mary was a selfless person who loved her grandchildren and relished being "Nana" to all the kids she kept in her daycare.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Gary Stoddard, and Wayne (Teresa) Stoddard all of Simpsonville; a daughter, Donna Satterfield (Randy) of Laurens; three brothers, John Owens of Cross Hill, Charlie Owens (Peggy) of Gray Court, and Eddie Owens (Terry); a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Owens of Fountain Inn; five grandchildren, Erik Stoddard, Amanda Satterfield, Jordan Satterfield, Megan Simpson (Warren), and Rachel Adams (Matt); and four+ great-grandchildren, Jaden, Weston, Kyler, and Brennan Adams and Jackson Simpson due in December. She was predeceased by a brother, CSM Frank Owens, U.S. Army Retired.



A Memorial Service will be held 3pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Mark Owens, Mary's nephew.



The family would like to say a special Thank You to all the staff of Carlyle Senior Living Center for the wonderful care provided to Mary during her stay.









