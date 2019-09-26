|
Mary Patricia Morris
Greenville - Mary Patricia Morris, 74, wife of Len Morris, of Greenville, died Monday, September 23, 2019.
Born in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Col. Joseph R. and Mary Wuille Myers.
Mary Pat was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Fraternity of the Order of Secular Franciscans. Mary Pat was a talented artist, knitter, and lover of Clumber Spaniels.
In addition to her loving husband of 50 years, she is survived by four children, Jennifer Bueltel (John) of Atlanta, GA, Kristine Galemmo (Glen) of Florence; Robert Morris (Robin) of San Juan Capistrano, CA, and Richard Morris of Greenville; fourteen grandchildren, Dr. Megan I. Bueltel, Capt. Eric J. Bueltel, Emma Bueltel, Anna Galemmo, Lt. Benjamin Galemmo (Mary C. Galemmo), Michael Galemmo, Maggie Galemmo, Mary Galemmo, Ryan Morris, Rachel Morris, Ronan Morris, Mary Sloan Morris, Caroline Morris, and Sarah Morris; and a great grandson, Benjamin Galemmo, Jr.
A prayer service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Pat's name to The Monastery of St. Clare at www.poorclaresc.com.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 26, 2019