Mary Pitchford Abercrombie
Mary Pitchford Abercrombie

Fountain Inn - Mary Pitchford Abercrombie, 206 Woodvale Avenue, passed peacefully on November 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, William Davis Abercrombie.

Born in Greenville, SC, Mrs. Abercrombie was the daughter of Charles Wesley Pitchford and Elise McCarley Pitchford. She attended Greenville High School and was a proud graduate of Furman University, class of 1948. While living in Greenville she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

After her marriage, she joined Trinity United Methodist Church in Fountain Inn and became a member of the Rufus Glenn Sunday School class. For many years, she was very active in the church serving on the Administrative Board and many committees where she held several officer positions. She sang in the Choir for 22 years.

Mrs. Abercrombie enjoyed being active in her local community, where she was involved in the Fountain Inn Music Club and Fox Run Country Club. She also served Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to Fountain Inn residents. Throughout the years she traveled extensively, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bridge, and above all, treasured spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Carol Abercrombie Timanus and her son William D. Abercrombie, Jr. (Jan); six grandchildren, Blake Timanus (Heather), Elise Nichols (Brett), Caroline Timanus, Will Abercrombie, Brent Abercrombie (Emilee) and Carly Abercrombie (Rob Tucker); and three great grandchildren, Emma Davis and William Nichols and Blakely Timanus.

Mrs. Abercrombie was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was adored and respected by many for her sincerity, strong faith and positive outlook on life.

A graveside service, conducted by the Reverend Murray Snow, will be held in Cannon Memorial Park in Fountain Inn on Friday, November 27 at 2:00pm. The service is open to all and guests are respectfully asked to wear masks due to Covid.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Mrs. Abercrombie will be available on Friday from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home for anyone wishing to offer condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Fountain Inn, or to the charity of choice.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com to offer condolences.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
