Mary Pruitt

Mary PruittTaylors - Mary Elizabeth Pruitt, 76, of Taylors, SC, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born in Greer, SC. to her parents the late Daniel Moses Pruitt and Elsie Elizabeth Bright Pruitt. Mary is survived by her sister Dolly "Dot" Densmore; niece Sherry Alexander; nephews Denny Densmore (Lara), Darrah Densmore. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister Rosa Lee Pruitt Belue. She loved cheese crackers, diet Dr. Pepper, & South Carolina football. Her greatest love was her family. She devoted her entire life to meeting their needs. Mary will be remembered for her kind heart and her love for animals.