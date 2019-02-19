Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Enoree Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Enoree Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Robins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Robins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Robins Obituary
Mary Robins

Travelers Rest - Mary O'Dell Robins, 90, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Enoree Baptist Church, with Dr. Devon Blanton officiating. A private burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Enoree Baptist Church.

To read full obituary, please visit www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Howze Mortuary
Download Now