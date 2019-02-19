|
|
Mary Robins
Travelers Rest - Mary O'Dell Robins, 90, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Enoree Baptist Church, with Dr. Devon Blanton officiating. A private burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Enoree Baptist Church.
To read full obituary, please visit www.thehowzemortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 19, 2019