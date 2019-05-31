|
Mary Ruth Davidson
Clemson - Mary Ruth Davidson, wife of the late John L. Davidson, died May 27, 2019, in the
Health Care unit of the Clemson Downs retirement community in Clemson, South Carolina.
Ruth, as she was known to her many friends, was born on June 4, 1915, in Marion, Indiana, the third oldest of thirteen children of Charles and Fayetta Stone. She is survived by her son J. Thomas Davidson, MD, and his wife Sharon, of Princeton, NJ, and by her son Stephen J. Davidson and his wife Carol, of West Bend, WI. She is also survived by her brothers John B. Stone, of Bowling Green, KY, and Robert C. Stone, MD, of Ligonier, IN, and sister Marjorie L. Williams, of Marion, as well as by five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren.
She was predeceased not only by her beloved husband John, but also by her brothers Richard L. and James W. Stone, and by her sisters Elizabeth Cates, Helen Billiter, Margaret Ann Stephenson, Kathryn L. Lottich, Frances Traub, Jean Megenity, and Christina Conn.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 11th, at Seneca Presbyterian Church in Seneca, where Ruth was a former Deaconess and a longtime member of the choir. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her honor to the Church, to Clemson Downs, or to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Greenville News on May 31, 2019