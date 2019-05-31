Services
Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home Inc
101 E North 2Nd St
Seneca, SC 29678
(864) 882-2324
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Seneca Presbyterian Church
Seneca, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ruth Davidson


1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ruth Davidson Obituary
Mary Ruth Davidson

Clemson - Mary Ruth Davidson, wife of the late John L. Davidson, died May 27, 2019, in the

Health Care unit of the Clemson Downs retirement community in Clemson, South Carolina.

Ruth, as she was known to her many friends, was born on June 4, 1915, in Marion, Indiana, the third oldest of thirteen children of Charles and Fayetta Stone. She is survived by her son J. Thomas Davidson, MD, and his wife Sharon, of Princeton, NJ, and by her son Stephen J. Davidson and his wife Carol, of West Bend, WI. She is also survived by her brothers John B. Stone, of Bowling Green, KY, and Robert C. Stone, MD, of Ligonier, IN, and sister Marjorie L. Williams, of Marion, as well as by five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren.

She was predeceased not only by her beloved husband John, but also by her brothers Richard L. and James W. Stone, and by her sisters Elizabeth Cates, Helen Billiter, Margaret Ann Stephenson, Kathryn L. Lottich, Frances Traub, Jean Megenity, and Christina Conn.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 11th, at Seneca Presbyterian Church in Seneca, where Ruth was a former Deaconess and a longtime member of the choir. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her honor to the Church, to Clemson Downs, or to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Greenville News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now