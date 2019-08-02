Services
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:30 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Mary Ruth Young Obituary
Mary Ruth Young

Simpsonville - Ruth Young, 85, of Simpsonville, wife of Wallace Young for 65 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, August 4 at 3:30 PM at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Brett Aiken officiating. Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 2, 2019
