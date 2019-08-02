|
Mary Ruth Young
Simpsonville - Ruth Young, 85, of Simpsonville, wife of Wallace Young for 65 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, August 4 at 3:30 PM at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Brett Aiken officiating. Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 2, 2019