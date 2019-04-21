Services
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wood Memorial Park
Greer - Mary Louise Smarr Smith, 97, widow of James Inman Smith, went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019.

A native of York County, SC, a daughter of the late William Brooks and Cassye Good Smarr, she was a homemaker and member of the First Baptist Church of Greer.

Surviving are two daughters, Gail Dawley (Pete) of Campobello and Debbie Price (Steve) of Simpsonville; two grandchildren, Stephanie Hughes (David) and Bryan Dawley; and four great-grandchildren, Colby Hughes, Kayley Hughes, Kinslee Hughes and Harbor Dawley.

She was also predeceased by one granddaughter, Jennifer Dawley.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Chuck Pace.

The family will receive friends Monday after the service at the graveside.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to White Horse Missions, P.O. Box 38, Simpsonville, SC 29681 (www.whitehorsemissions.org).

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 21, 2019
