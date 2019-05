Mary Scott Derrick Guest



Greenville - Mary Scott Derrick Guest, 78, of Greenville, wife of the late Honorable Raymond "Andy" Guest, Jr., passed away peacefully at the Woodlands at Furman on Thursday, May 23, 2019.



Born in Worcester, MA on April 18, 1941, Mary Scott was the daughter of the late Butler Carson Derrick, Sr. and Mary Scott Derrick. Mary Scott grew up in Johnston, SC. She attended Queens College, where she studied music, and the University of South Carolina, where she studied English and Law. She worked in various business endeavors, ran numerous political campaigns, and lobbied for interests near and dear to her heart. Mary Scott was involved in business, politics, and her community throughout her life, including being on the boards of the Piccola Spoleto Festival and the College of the Building Arts, the president of Sea Pines Corporation, and one of the earliest female stockbrokers for Harris, Upham & Co. After the passing of her beloved husband, Andy, Mary Scott moved back to South Carolina, where she lived in Charleston, then to Palm Beach, FL, before moving to Greenville, SC to be closer to her family.



To all those who knew her, Mary Scott was a driven, passionate, and caring person. Mary Scott had a lifetime love of music and travel and experienced both throughout her life.



Mary Scott is survived by her sister, Ambassador Rita Derrick Hayes of Sullivan's Island, SC; her brother, Thomas Scott Derrick (Mary) of Johnston, SC; her loving son, William G. Yarborough of Greenville, SC; her three grandchildren, Evelyn "Ellie" Yarborough, William "Will" Yarborough, and Mary Carson "Casey" Yarborough, all of Asheville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Scott was preceded in death by her brother, the Honorable Butler C. Derrick.



A service to celebrate Mary Scott's life will be held on May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Scott and Mary Derrick in Johnston, SC.



Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Published in The Greenville News on May 27, 2019