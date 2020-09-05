Dr. Mary Stewart Newton



Charleston - Dr. Mary Stewart Newton, 88, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, in Charleston, S.C.



Dr. Newton was born to the late William Tinsley Stewart and Mabel Moore Stewart, proprietors of the Stewart Furniture Store in Woodruff, South Carolina. Dr. Newton received her BA Degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1954, her MA from USC in 1974, and her PhD from USC in 1977. She retired from the State of South Carolina as a psychologist treating drug and alcohol addiction patients. Dr. Newton had a passion for family history and is perhaps best known for authoring, as Mary Stewart Rawlinson, The Walter Stewart Family History, which catalogues thousands of descendants and helped carry on a century-old family reunion tradition.



Dr. Newton was predeceased by her three brothers, her husband, Gordon F. Lesslie, with whom she shares three daughters, her husband, William F. Rawlinson, with whom she shared a passion for genealogy, and her husband Richard C. Newton, with whom she shared a passion for world travel.



Dr. Newton is survived by her daughters, Katherine Fields (Alan) of Cary, NC, Linda Clark (Laren) of Dorchester, SC, and Judith Smith (Russell) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, her granddaughters, Roberta and Caroline Fields and Chelsea and Abbye Clark, as well as numerous members of her cherished extended family.



Due to the current health crisis, a private interment will be held at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, 12795 Highway 221, Woodruff, SC. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Walter Stewart Clan, c/o Treasurer Valerie Jones, 305 Pine Street, Clinton, S.C. 29325.



Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff









