Mary Sue Jones
Simpsonville - Mary Sue Jones, 78, wife of Larry Jones, went to meet her Saviour on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Boyce and Myrl Tate Dillard.
Mrs. Jones was a faithful member of Hallmark Baptist Church where she was the organist and accompanied her husband, Larry, and other church members for special music. She also taught Sunday School and wrote Sunday School curriculum.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Gina Calvin and husband, John; son, Mat Jones and wife, Juliet; grandson, Benjamin Calvin and wife, Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Elijah Calvin; nieces, Jennifer Miller and husband, Ted, Jocelyn Rafaill and husband, Dennis, and Jessica Elliott; and husband, Bevan.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Jean Horton and brother-in-law Dr. Ronald Horton.
Friends are welcome to visit Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast on Thursday, May 21, 2020 between the hours of 12 noon and 5 p.m. for viewing and to leave notes of condolence for the family. Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Friday, May 22, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hallmark Baptist Church, 211 Bridges Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 18 to May 20, 2020