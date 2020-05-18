Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sue Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Sue Jones Obituary
Mary Sue Jones

Simpsonville - Mary Sue Jones, 78, wife of Larry Jones, went to meet her Saviour on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Boyce and Myrl Tate Dillard.

Mrs. Jones was a faithful member of Hallmark Baptist Church where she was the organist and accompanied her husband, Larry, and other church members for special music. She also taught Sunday School and wrote Sunday School curriculum.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Gina Calvin and husband, John; son, Mat Jones and wife, Juliet; grandson, Benjamin Calvin and wife, Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Elijah Calvin; nieces, Jennifer Miller and husband, Ted, Jocelyn Rafaill and husband, Dennis, and Jessica Elliott; and husband, Bevan.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Jean Horton and brother-in-law Dr. Ronald Horton.

Friends are welcome to visit Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast on Thursday, May 21, 2020 between the hours of 12 noon and 5 p.m. for viewing and to leave notes of condolence for the family. Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Friday, May 22, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Hallmark Baptist Church, 211 Bridges Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now