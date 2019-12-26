|
Mary Symmes Culbertson
Greenville - Mary Symmes Thomason Culbertson, age 96, passed away peacefully and gracefully at daybreak Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home with her youngest son and faithful dog at her side.
Born in Greenville, Mrs. Culbertson was a daughter of the late Louie Pierce and Effie Elloise Brock Thomason. She supported her late husband, the Honorable John Bolt Culbertson, in his law office and pursuit of civil justice. Mrs. Culbertson was known for being welcoming and gracious.
Mrs. Culbertson was very involved in the community, having participated in the original Project Host with Father McCrary. She served on the Board of Sara Gossett Home for many years. Mrs. Culbertson was a member of the Greenville Federation Club formerly known as the Greenville Woman's Club, Greenville Garden Club, the Crescent Community Club, the Crescent Garden Club, and the 39ers Club of her Greenville High School Class of 1939. Mrs. Culbertson was a substitute teacher for water aerobics at the Caine Halter YMCA.
Surviving are her children, Nancy, Pat, Symmes and his wife Camille, and Manning Culbertson; five grandchildren, Erin (JJ Andrighetti), Patrick Jr. (Wendy), Callie, Symmes Jr., and Catherine Culbertson; and her personal assistant, caregiver, and friend, Sarah Harvey. Mrs. Culbertson was predeceased by her sister, Anne Thomason; three brothers, Charles, Lee, and Claude Thomason; and husband, Rufus Calhoun Collins, Jr.
Graveside funeral services will be 3:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Springwood Cemetery with the Reverend Charles Jenkins of Christ Church Episcopal officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
The family would like to thank her longtime physician and friend, Pete Maurides, Regina Morgan RN, Don Ridgell DDS and staff, C. Turner and staff of Shaw's Pharmacy, Open Arms Hospice, the Reverend Kellie Wilson of Christ Church Episcopal, and the staff of Northampton and the Poinsett Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Project Host, 525 S. Academy Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or Greenville County Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be expressed online at RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019