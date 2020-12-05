Mary Traynham League
Greenville - Mary Traynham League, 86, of Greenville, widow of the late Jack Lewis League, passed away, Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late J.P and Juanita Rector Traynham, Sr.
Mary was a retired SC Realtor with Caldwell Banker. She was an avid golfer, who loved the game and what it brought to her life. Mary was a member of Greenville High School Men's Golf Team from 1951-1953, where she was a pioneer for women's golf. She won many local and state golf tournaments. Mary was a member of Parisview Baptist Church. She loved God and her family, and spending time with them was her greatest joy and love.
She is survived by daughter, Jacqueline Elletson (David); sons, Johnny League (Linda), Jack League, Jr. (Becky), and Josh League (Carla); grandsons, Jeremiah, Hunter, and J.T. League; great-granddaughter, Kamrynn League; a sister, Iris T. Nelson; sister-in-law, Betty H. Traynham; brother-in-law, Ryland League; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, J.P. Jr, Wilcy, Dillard, and John Traynham; sisters, Ellis T. Stone, Gladys T. Nicholson, and Winona T. Pruitt.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or First Tee, 1168 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
