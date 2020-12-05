1/1
Mary Traynham League
Mary Traynham League

Greenville - Mary Traynham League, 86, of Greenville, widow of the late Jack Lewis League, passed away, Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late J.P and Juanita Rector Traynham, Sr.

Mary was a retired SC Realtor with Caldwell Banker. She was an avid golfer, who loved the game and what it brought to her life. Mary was a member of Greenville High School Men's Golf Team from 1951-1953, where she was a pioneer for women's golf. She won many local and state golf tournaments. Mary was a member of Parisview Baptist Church. She loved God and her family, and spending time with them was her greatest joy and love.

She is survived by daughter, Jacqueline Elletson (David); sons, Johnny League (Linda), Jack League, Jr. (Becky), and Josh League (Carla); grandsons, Jeremiah, Hunter, and J.T. League; great-granddaughter, Kamrynn League; a sister, Iris T. Nelson; sister-in-law, Betty H. Traynham; brother-in-law, Ryland League; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, J.P. Jr, Wilcy, Dillard, and John Traynham; sisters, Ellis T. Stone, Gladys T. Nicholson, and Winona T. Pruitt.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or First Tee, 1168 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest




Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
