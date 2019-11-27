Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Mary Wells Crowe

Mary Wells Crowe Obituary
Mary Wells Crowe

Greenville - Mary Wells Crowe, 94, of Greenville, widow of James H. Crowe, Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Loree Wells.

Mary graduated from Ellen Woodside School and was a member of Washington Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, loved spending time at the beach, and the beauty of butterflies.

Mary is survived by two sons, David L. Crowe and wife Pat, of Pickens, and James "Howie" Crowe and wife Rosemary, of Powdersville; two daughters, Susan C. Sheppard and husband Woody of Laurens, and Carol C. Buko and husband Thomas, of Easley; eight grandchildren, Jennifer C. Cassady and husband Brandon, Bradley W. Sheppard, and wife Terry, Michelle S. Porterfield and husband Michael, James "Jamie" Crowe, III, Tyler L. Crowe, Robin Foster and husband Travis, Rachel B. Balles and husband David, and Anna E. Buko; nine great grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren; a sister, Betty W. Williams; and a brother, Larry Wells and wife Reba; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and loving husband of sixty years, she was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Wells.

The family wishes to thank many friends and Meals on Wheels for their loving care and visits.

The visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St, Greenville, SC 29605, or to Washington Avenue Baptist Church, 200 N Washington Ave, Greenville, SC 29611, or to .

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
