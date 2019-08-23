Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Mary Wheeler

Mary Wheeler Obituary
Mary Wheeler

Pelzer - Mary Ruth Heller Wheeler, 64, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Bobby Joe Heller, Sr. and Peggy Joyce Cooper Heller. She was currently employed with Macy's in Greenville and a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughter, Maura Alexa Wheeler Adams of Spartanburg; sister, Terry Joyce Heller of Spartanburg; and brother, Bobby Joe "Joey" Heller of Mauldin.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at Gray Mortuary Chapel, with visitation to follow the service.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 23, 2019
