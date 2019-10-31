|
|
Mary Wilson Hanna
Piedmont - Mary M. Wilson Hanna, 81, of Piedmont, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Born in Buncombe County, NC she was a daughter of the late John Robert Buckner and Ann Laura Lunsford Buckner.
Mary retired from the Greenville County Courthouse where she worked as a probate clerk. She also attended Jones Avenue Baptist Church in Easley.
She is survived by her son, Stanley "Phil" Wilson; her daughter, Kristy Carson (William "Brad"); a granddaughter, Courtney Denise Copeman (Daniel); two nieces, Cheryl Guy, and Pamela James; and three nephews, Richard Hill, Randy Hill, and Robert "Bobby" James.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edgar Ray Hanna; and two sisters, Betty Jean Best, and Dorothy "Dot" James.
The visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 11:15 a.m. 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow in the Northwest Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In addition to flowers, donations may be made to Eastern Star Travelers Rest Lodge, 20 Tievoli Dr, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019