|
|
Mary Wojeck
Travelers Rest - Mary Moses Wojeck, 94, of Travelers Rest, widow of the late Frank Edward Wojeck, passed away in her sleep Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Born in East Laport, NC on February 9, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Zachary and Minnie Moses. Mrs. Wojeck was an accomplished Artist. She had articles featuring her work in the Greenville News in 1959 and in 1986 as well as PM Magazine. Her artwork has been displayed in the Natural History Museum of the Smithson institute in Washington D.C. Her work can be found across 6 continents.
She was a Member of Friendship Baptist Church, the Eastern Star, and the National Gourd Society.
She was a devoted Mother survived by four sons: Richard Wojeck, Joe Wojeck (Jocelyn), Mike Wojeck, and Nick Blair (Cindy); six daughters: Mary Stanley (Jack), Dr. Geri Wojeck, Cathy LeBar (Dan), Burla Burgess (Roger), Dale Wojeck, and Laura White (Mark); fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, W.R. (Bill) Moses of Marietta. SC.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church. Burial will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Howze Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 699 Pumpkintown Hwy. Marietta, SC 29661.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019