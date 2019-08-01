|
Marywhite Jones Smith
Greenville - Marywhite Jones Smith, age 91 of Greenville, SC, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with family by her side.
Born on August 28, 1927, in Greenville, NC, she was the daughter of Harry Garner Jones and Olympia Barus Jones.
Marywhite married the late Floyd Flynt Smith in Dillon, SC in 1950 and began her life as a wife and mother in Bethesda, MD. She relocated to Greenville, SC in 1953 where she raised six children.
Marywhite is survived by five sons, Charles K. Smith (Mary) of Pelzer, SC, Floyd F. Smith, Jr. of Taylors, SC, Robert B. Smith (Darlene) of Norway, ME, R. Louis Smith (Cheryl) of Surfside Beach, SC, and Leigh C. Smith (Gayle) of Richmond, VA. She is also survived by twenty grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
Marywhite was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her daughter, Olympia S. Tebalt; her brothers, Keen Poet Jones and Quentin Alfred Jones; and her sisters, Olympia Barus Tester and Jeanne Carolyn Holbrook.
Marywhite grew up in Greenville, NC, the youngest of five children. She was very proud of her French heritage and devoted much time to retelling stories of her maternal family's emigration to America in 1893 to live in Valdese, NC with the Waldensian community. She was an active member and part-time organist at Holy Trinity Anglican Orthodox Church in Greenville, SC for 47 years. Marywhite loved to sing and dance. She was a distinguished poet and a life-long artist known for her work in watercolors, oils as well as in ceramics. She conducted art classes at her home for many of her grandchildren and for any child who showed an interest. Marywhite had a young heart. She loved all children, animals, music, and life filled with laughter. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Our beautiful little bird has flown home.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, at 639 N. Main St., Greenville. There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 717 Buncombe St., Greenville and all are welcome. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the music fund at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 717 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 1, 2019