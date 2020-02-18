Resources
Mason Henry "Buck" Hayes Jr.

Mason Henry "Buck" Hayes Jr. Obituary
Mason Henry Hayes, Jr. "Buck"

- - Born July 18, 1949 in Greenville, SC and died peacefully Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

He graduated from USC with an accounting major in 1973.

He was loyal and dedicated to his family, his company, and his Carolina Gamecocks.

He was the son of the late Mason Henry Hayes, Senior and Martha Childress Hayes. He is survived by his wife Nola Hayes and his four children Dawn Frazier (Brett), Dana Briggs (Donny), Casi Murdaugh (Sean) and Mason Henry Hayes, 111 "Trey" (Lindsey), 8 grandchildren, and "Uncle Buck" to many.

His memorial service will be held February 29, at 2:00, at Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
