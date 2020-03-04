|
Matthew Allen Beckemeier
Greenville - Matthew Allen Beckemeier, 42, of Greenville, SC, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Noah Beckemeier; his fiance, Cathy Brown and her two children, Brandon and Nora Brown; his parents, Paul and Donna Beckemeier and Laura Fitz-Gerald Bolesta; sisters, Angela Cadamy, Amy Gilliam, Kristie Shelton, and Dana Bonds; brother, Kenn Morton; nieces and nephews, Alisa Gilliam, Kara Gilliam, Sydney Gilliam, Adam Dede, Brianna Cadamy, Christian Cadamy, Ross Cadamy, and Gavin Cadamy; Noah's mother, Cassi Davis; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Beloved counselor at The White Horse Academy, Matt's memory will never fade because there are people who credit being alive to him today. He has a legacy of helping hundreds and hundreds of people.
A memorial service to celebrate Matthew's life will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the chapel at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with visitation following until 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Family Effect, www.familyeffect.org, which is the fund-raising team for The White Horse Academy.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020