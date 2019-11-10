|
|
Matthew Corey Freeland
Greenville - Matthew Corey Freeland, 40, of Greenville, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A life well celebrated!
Born in Greenville, beloved son of Francis and Sheela Freeland and Sharon and Paul Hrabovsky. Matthew graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture and Applied Economics. He was the General Manager of his family's restaurant, Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Café. Matthew enjoyed golf, fishing, Clemson Tigers Football, and Atlanta Braves Baseball. He was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Matthew is survived by two sisters, Emily Hrabovsky, and Abby Valdez (Ventura) both of Atlanta, Georgia; grandparents Dorothy Hrabovsky of Franklin, Tennessee, and Don and Essie Simmons of Anderson, South Carolina; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Matthew was preceded in death by his brother, Francis "Benji" Benjamin Freeland; and grandparents, Manning and Josephine Freeland and Doris and Jerry Colonna.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to The National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases, 800-860-8747, [email protected]; or to The Jewish Hospital GI Motility Clinic, 200 Abraham Flexner Way #300, Louisville, Kentucky 40202, (502) 540-1420.
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the Freeland Family.
www.MackeyMortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019