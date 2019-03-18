Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Matthew David Jones


1980 - 2019
Matthew David Jones Obituary
Matthew David Jones

Travelers Rest - Matthew David Jones, 38, of Travelers Rest, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of Eddie Carroll and Zandra Beth Neloms Jones. Matthew attended Scenic Hills Baptist Church.

Along with his parents he is survived by the mother of his children: Katie Griffin; one son: Jonathan Levi Jones; two daughters: Makayla Jade Jones, and Lily Cheyenne Jones; one brother: Mackenzie Jones (Fiance Desiree); one sister: Moneaka Beth Jones Smith (Willie); one niece Autum Jones; two nephews: Allan and Travis Smith; two great-nieces, and two great-nephews.

He was predeceased by one son,Tyler David Jones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from noon until 2:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home of his parents.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 18, 2019
