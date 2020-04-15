|
Mattie Sue Batson
Greenville - Mattie Sue Robinson Batson, 84, of Greenville, SC died peacefully at Greenville Glen on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Sue was the daughter of the late William J. Robinson and Hallie Shockley Robinson, and the widow of Truman Calvin Batson.
Sue is survived by brothers, William C. Robinson (Sue) and James F. Robinson (Jane) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph E. Robinson.
Sue was of the Baptist faith.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 17th.
The family would like to thank Greenville Glen and Wren Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to Wren Hospice or the .
Condolences to the Batson family can be made at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020