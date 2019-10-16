Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Northwest Chapel
Mattie Wakefield Obituary
Mattie Wakefield

Greenville - Mattie Azalee Wakefield, 90, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Bonnie Morgan.

Azalee was a 1946 graduate of Parker High School and retired from the textile industry. She was a long-time member of Woodside United Methodist Church and attended Monaghan United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, William Dendy Wakefield, Jr., and Karen Wakefield Cox; three grandchildren, Megan Wakefield Michael (Craig), Jennifer Morgan Cox, and Justin Michael Cox (Lauren); and four great grandchildren, William and Brooks Michael, Carter and Logan Cox.

In addition to her parents, Azalee was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Dendy (Bill) Wakefield, Sr.; and a sister, Hazel Morgan.

The visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, https://alzfdn.org/, or Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
